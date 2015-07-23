Anvil launch Pledge campaign for 16th album

Anvil have launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help support the recording and release of their 16th album.

Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow and Robb Reiner have already started recording the follow-up to 2013’s Hope In Hell – and they’re confident their fans will support them.

They say: “Considering that almost anyone aware of Anvil knows our long and sometimes brutal history, we’re hoping you would be honoured to help and prove us right in our belief in you.

“And we promise another top notch Anvil recording that we can enjoy for many years into the future.”

The campaign runs for 60 days, with incentives including signed CDs, autographed drumsticks, lyrics sheets and instrument lessons.

Earlier this year, Lips hit out at modern metal, claiming it was performed by “non-talented” artists.