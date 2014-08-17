Anthrax tease Chile On Hell DVD

Anthrax have unveiled a trailer for their upcoming DVD Chile On Hell.

The concert movie will be released on September 15 and features the band’s gig at the Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile, on May 10, 2013 – an extended set that featured songs from entire Anthrax back catalogue.

Chile On Hell will be available on DVD and Blu-ray with 5.1 Surround Sound.

Guitarist Scott Ian says: “It’s a very good representation of us live. I think this really captures the energy of our show, and that’s helped by the Chilean audience. It’s a real privilege to play in front of people who are that crazy for heavy metal.”

The Chile setlist