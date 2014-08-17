Anthrax tease Chile On Hell DVD

Anthrax have unveiled a trailer for their upcoming DVD Chile On Hell.
The concert movie will be released on September 15 and features the band’s gig at the Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile, on May 10, 2013 – an extended set that featured songs from entire Anthrax back catalogue.
Chile On Hell will be available on DVD and Blu-ray with 5.1 Surround Sound.
Guitarist Scott Ian says: “It’s a very good representation of us live. I think this really captures the energy of our show, and that’s helped by the Chilean audience. It’s a real privilege to play in front of people who are that crazy for heavy metal.”
The Chile setlist
- Among The Living 2. Caught In A Mosh 3. I Am The Law 4. Efilnikufesin (NFL) 5. A Skeleton In The Closet 6. March Of The S.O.D. (Stormtroopers Of Death cover) 7. In The End 8. Deathrider 9. TNT (AC/DC cover) 10. I’m Alive 11. Indians 12. Medusa 13. In My World 14. Got The Time (Joe Jackson cover) 15. Fight ‘Em ‘Til You Can’t 16. I’m The Man/Raining Blood (Slayer cover) 17. Madhouse 18. Antisocial (Trust cover)