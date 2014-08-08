Anthrax Ian's sweary DVD gets launch date

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian's spoken word DVD has been confirmed for release – and it's been given a new title.

Formerly knowns as Speaking Words, it’s now called Swearing Words From Glasgow, and it’s set for release via Megaforce on November 13.

Ian told road tales and personal stories on a one-man tour that took in European and North America. The release was funded by a successful crowdfunding campaign. He said at its launch: “The pretension of saying ‘I am doing a spoken-word tour’ is too much to bear. This ain’t no poetry reading; this isn’t an evening of sensitive discourse. It’s an evening of ridiculous truth.

“It’s me talking – swearing – about this insane life I’ve led over the last 31 years, the people I’ve met and the shit that’s happened. And when I’m done swearing, you can ask me anything you want. The floor is yours.”

The DVD can be pre-ordered at Ian’s PledgeMusic page.