Anthrax pull Bloodstock 2023 appearance due to “logistical issues beyond our control”

Anthrax have withdrawn from next year's Bloodstock festival, citing “logistical issues beyond our control”.

The New York thrash pioneers had been announced as special guests to Meshuggah on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on August 12 next year.

Bloodstock's promoters have moved quickly to fill the void left by Anthrax's departure, announcing that their slot will be taken by Triptykon, who will be performing a special Celtic Frost set.

“It was audiences and media in the UK who first embraced Celtic Frost’s music in the mid-1980s and gave this band a history and career,” says frontman Thomas Gabriel Fischer aka Tom G. Warrior. “Without their support, I wouldn’t be here as the musician I have become. Moreover, we have also been very fortunate with Triptykon to be granted an equally warm welcome every time we have played the UK. This is particularly true for our past appearances at Bloodstock.

“It is thus truly a special honour and pleasure for us to have been asked by Bloodstock to play this unique Celtic Frost-themed concert at Bloodstock 2023. There will be many memories and emotions.”

Meshuggah were confirmed as the festival's third headline act just last week. The Swedish join the previously-announced Killswitch Engage and Megadeth as headliners at the event, which next year will take place from August 10-13 at its traditional home, Catton Park in Derbyshire.



Other acts already confirmed for the four day event next August include Helloween, In Flames, Sepultura, Whitechapel, Knocked Loose, the reformed Biohazard - headlining Sunday night, on the Sophie Lancaster stage, with their original line up - Sacred Reich, Zeal & Ardor and Crowbar.



As ever, full information on the 2023 event can be found on the Bloodstock website.