Anthrax out the closet in DVD clip

Anthrax have released a clip from their upcoming live DVD Chile On Hell, featuring a performance of their track A Skeleton In The Closet.

The thrash icons recorded their show at the Teatro Caupolican in Santiago, Chile, in May last year. Their extended set boasted tracks from throughout their career.

Drummer Charlie Benante recently said: “Santiago was the perfect place – when we’d played there in the past, we’d finish our set and go to the dressing room. Every time the fans would continue to scream, cheer and clap. They wouldn’t stop.

“One time Scott Ian and I walked out to the side of the stage just to watch what was going on in the audience. It was intense. Why wouldn’t we film a DVD in front of an audience like that?”

The performance features guitarist Jon Donais, who’s been with the band since Rob Caggiano left at the beginning of 2013, and went on to join Volbeat.

Chile On Hell will be released on September 15 on DVD and Blu-ray with 5.1 Surround Sound.