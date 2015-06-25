Anthony Phillips reveals Private Parts set

Anthony Phillips has confirmed the released of a five-disc set concentrating on his early Private Parts & Pieces albums.
The clamshell box contains Private Parts & Pieces (1978), Back To The Pavilion (1980), Antiques (1982) and A Catch At The Tables (1984), plus an additional disc of 18 unreleased tracks. Bonus material on the other discs add up to a further 18 songs.
The collection was compiled by Genesis co-founder Phillips along with Jonathan Dann, who’s written a new essay for an extended booklet.
The Private Parts series continued with Twelve, Ivory Moon, Slow Waves Soft Stars, New England, Dragonfly Dreams, Soire and latest release, 2012’s Private Parts & Pieces XI: City Of Dreams.
The box set is released on August 28 via Cherry Red and it’s available for pre-order now.
Disc One: Private Parts & Pieces
Beauty And The Beast
Field Of Eternity
Tibetan Yak Music
Lullaby – Old Father Time
Harmonium In The Dust (Or Harmonious Stratosphere)
Tregenna Afternoons
Stranger
Reaper
Autumnal
Flamingo
Seven Long Years
Bonus tracks:
Silver Song (demo)
Movement IV From Guitar Quintet
Disc Two: Private Parts & Pieces: Back To The Pavilion
Scottish Suite:
– Salmon Leap
– Parting Thistle
– Electric Reaper
– Amorphous, Cadaverous And Nebulous
– Salmon’s Last Sleepwalk
Lindsay
K2
Postlude: End Of The Season
Heavens
Spring Meeting
Romany’s Aria
Chinaman
Nocturne
Magic Garden
Von Runkel’s Yorker Music
Bonus tracks:
Will O’ The Wisp
Tremulous
I Saw You Today
Back To The Pavilion
Lucy: An Illusion
Disc Three: Private Parts & Pieces Part III: Antiques
Motherforest
Hurlingham Suite:
– Ivied Castles
– Frosted Windows
– Bandido
– Church Bells At Sunset
Suite In D Minor:
– Whirlpools
– Cobblestones
– Catacombs
Danse Nude
Esperansa
Elegy
Otto’s Face
Sand Dunes
Old Wives Tale
Bonus tracks:
Frosted Windows (Variation I)
Esperansa (alternate mix)
Bandido (early take)
Old Wives Tale (take 6)
Suite In D Minor (alternate version)
Frosted Windows (Variation II)
El Cid
Disc Four: Private Parts & Pieces IV: A Catch At The Tables
Arboretum Suite:
– Set Piece
– Over The Gate
– Flapjack
– Lights On The Hill
Earth Man
Dawn Over The Lake
Bouncer
Eduardo
Heart Of Darkness
The Sea And The Armadillo
Sistine
Bonus tracks:
Erotic Strings
A Catch At The Tables
Flapjack (Solo Version)
Theme From Operation Whale
Disc Five: Private Parts & Extra Pieces
Sea Piece Intro
Prelude 3
The Princess Waltz
The Marionette Vignette
Duchess Of Kew
Birdsong Link
Over The Gate (Alternate Mix)
Sea Sketches
Lines In The Sand
Study In D Major
Moonshooter Piano
Long Ago
Lullaby – Old Father Time Variation
Theme From Sea Piece
Sistine (Alternative Piano Version)
Armadillo Air
K2 Link
Still-Born Love