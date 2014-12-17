Anselmo sitting on stockpile of new solo tunes

Phil Anselmo says he’s sitting on a goldmine of material for a second album with his band The Illegals.

The Down frontman’s first album with The Illegals – Walk Through Exits Only – was released in 2013 and he recently reformed Superjoint Ritual, who will perform at next year’s Hellfest.

But he plans to use some downtime in 2015 to work on a second Phil Anselmo And The Illegals album, and he has a lot of tracks to choose from.

Anselmo tells Yahoo Music: “It’s going to be very different. I feel like every solo effort should be different. That’s a rule in my house under this particular roof. I don’t want to regurgitate a damn thing I’ve done in the past.

“Maybe I might touch on certain things, and in a lot of ways there’s no getting around the voice because my voice is my voice. But you can express different musical influences from generations of music. I can do anything I want with The Illegals. It’s my band.

“I’m sitting on top of so much music that I have never put out there. Sometimes I wonder if I should just put this shit out as is or if I should re-record it and try to refine it and fit in in some way within some new band; or maybe even fit it into Down. All of that goes through my head. But I’m really looking forward to revising some of this stuff.”

Anselmo said earlier this year that Down would never release another full-length album, adding they’ll continue issuing EPs instead.