Vinnie Paul leads Dimebag tributes

Vinnie Paul says he continues to play as it’s what his late brother Dimebag Darrell would have wanted.

TeamRock Radio have recorded a one-hour special to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pantera and Damageplan guitarist’s death. It’s available now on demand and will also be broadcast on December 8 – exactly a decade on from the shooting which took the metal icon’s life.

Paul says: “I do my best to carry on that same torch and that flame – I know he would kick my ass if I didn’t. That’s why I continue to do what I do.

“I’m happy that I’m part of HellYeah – it’s part of the legacy that me and him started a long time ago.”

The radio special also features contributions from Machine Head, Halestorm, In This Moment, Phil Anselmo and music from the guitar icon.

Metal Hammer’s editor-in chief Alexander Milas says: “The reason why we remember him and the reason why we celebrate him 10 years on isn’t because of the way he died – it’s because of the way he lived. He was an inspiration then, he continues to be and he’ll always live on.”

Dimebag was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan gig in Columbia, Ohio on December 8 2004 by gunman Nathan Gale, who also killed three more people and injured seven others that night.

Earlier this year Paul ended speculation of a Pantera reunion, calling fans who wanted to see it happen “selfish.”