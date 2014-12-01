Trending

Vinnie Paul leads Dimebag tributes

Late guitarist’s brother hails his legacy on TeamRock Radio special 10 years after metal icon’s death

Vinnie Paul says he continues to play as it’s what his late brother Dimebag Darrell would have wanted.

TeamRock Radio have recorded a one-hour special to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pantera and Damageplan guitarist’s death. It’s available now on demand and will also be broadcast on December 8 – exactly a decade on from the shooting which took the metal icon’s life.

Paul says: “I do my best to carry on that same torch and that flame – I know he would kick my ass if I didn’t. That’s why I continue to do what I do.

“I’m happy that I’m part of HellYeah – it’s part of the legacy that me and him started a long time ago.”

The radio special also features contributions from Machine Head, Halestorm, In This Moment, Phil Anselmo and music from the guitar icon.

Metal Hammer’s editor-in chief Alexander Milas says: “The reason why we remember him and the reason why we celebrate him 10 years on isn’t because of the way he died – it’s because of the way he lived. He was an inspiration then, he continues to be and he’ll always live on.”

Dimebag was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan gig in Columbia, Ohio on December 8 2004 by gunman Nathan Gale, who also killed three more people and injured seven others that night.

Earlier this year Paul ended speculation of a Pantera reunion, calling fans who wanted to see it happen “selfish.”

