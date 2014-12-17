Anna Phoebe's charity carol

Anna Phoebe has released her version of Christmas carol Silent Night as a charity single.

Created with longtime collaborator Nicolas Rizzi, she’s aimed to offer “an alternative to the mainstream Christmas tunes blasting from the wireless.”

Silent Night is on sale now via Amazon, iTunes and all major digital retailers – and 25% of all profits will be donated to the War Child charity, which supports and protects children living in war zones.

Phoebe released her album Between The Shadow And The Soul in October. She said: “We’ve all drawn on our musical experiences ranging from North Indian classical, jazz, rock and metal, and my own more Eastern style.”