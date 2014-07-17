Anissa's eye set to heal

Eyes Set To Kill bassist Anissa Rodriguez has been released from hospital a week after suffering a blood clot behind her eye while on tour.

The resulting swelling forced the band to call off a series of shows with (hed) PE, which were intended to support fifth album Masks, launched last year.

Releasing pictures showing Rodriguez’ original condition and its current improved state, manager Daniel Vega reports: “Good news – the doctors have released Anissa to go home.

“The band were on the road when this all happened. They’ve been in Columbia, Missouri, and now they get to go back to Arizona and rest. A lot of healing needs to be done but it looks a lot better.

“Thanks for all the support – it’s times like these that remind you to be thankful for what you have.”