Angry P.O.D. fan crashes car into venue after being kicked out of show

Two attendees of a show by nu metallers P.O.D. in Birmingham, Alabama were arrested after seemingly deliberately crashing their car into the venue. The pair had allegedly been kicked out of the Zydeco Bar earlier in the evening, before returning in their vehicle and attempting to ram the building shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The suspects then attempted to escape on foot but were arrested by Birmingham Police Department. One person sustained minor injuries. P.O.D. tour support From Ashes to New later shared a video explaining what had happened at the show.

"This dude got kicked out of our show tonight," says From Ashes To New vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "I guess he got mad at the security guard for doing that. I guess they got into a fight and, from what I'm hearing, someone pulled a gun — security pulled a gun or something like that — and they got into a fight. And then this dude left… I guess what ended up happening was after he left, he came back with his car and he tried to run the security guard over. … This dude ran his fucking car into the bar, into the club. … I guess he must've hit the security guard, but the security guard seems fine; he's bleeding, but he seems like he's fine. But the dude who's driving the car is mangled. The dude is, like, all messed up."

P.O.D. are currently on an extensive US tour promoting the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough record Satellite. The band recently released an expanded 20th Anniversary Edition via Rhino, including remasters of the original record and a selection of rarities, remixes and unreleased demos.