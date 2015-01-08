Angel Witch, Cancer and more for the Metal Hammer stage at Desertfest

Taking place this April, Desertfest rolls into Camden Town for another bout of the best in stoner, sludge, doom and all things HEAVY.

And over at the Underworld we’ll be bringing the heavy metal with headliners and NWOBHM titans Angel Witch – with Carcass’ Bill Steer joining their ranks! Plus the ‘80s Brit thrash stalwarts Cancer with their original line-up.

They’ll be joined by Quartz, SSS, Satanic Dystopia, Amulet, Decrepid and more! Full line-up below.

Elsewhere at the festival you’ve got main stage headliners Sleep and Red Fang, plus Eyehategod, Orange Goblin, Floor, Karma To Burn, Brank Bjork and more.

Desertfest takes place 24-26 in Camden, London. Tickets cost £95 for the whole weekend or £105 for a weekend ticket and year-long TeamRock+ membership. Tickets available here.