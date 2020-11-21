Andy Bell streams acid folk-inspired single Cherry Cola

Ride and former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell has streamed his new single, the acid folk-inspired Cherry Cola. It’s taken from his debut solo album The View From Halfway Down which is out now on Sonic Cathedral. Cherry Cola, which you can listen to below, is released on November 27.

“It’s gone through many changes and rewrites since then,” says Bell of the new single, the follow-up to the trippy psychedelia of Love Comes In Waves. “But it’s a very special song to me. It gives me a lovely sense of déjà vu. It’s not musical, it’s not a memory, it’s something in between and it’s very dreamlike.”

The View From Halfway Down finds Bell exploring more psych, prog and krautrock orientates material. Prog Magazine called the album "a delightful surprise from an unexpected source".

“I’ve always wanted to make a solo album, I’ve always said I would do it, although I never imagined it happening like, or sounding like, this one does. I’d been sitting on this pile of almost finished tracks, along with all the other hundreds of ideas that had fallen by the wayside since I’ve been making music. Lockdown gave me the opportunity to find a way to present it to the world.

“The album is not about songwriting. There aren’t many verses or choruses, because this album is about sounds, a listening experience.”