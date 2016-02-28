Andrew Watt releases High video

Former California Breed guitarist Andrew Watt has released a video for his track High.

The live clip is the latest tune issued from Watt’s debut solo EP, 2015’s Ghost In My Head. He previously shared a clip for the project’s title track.

Produced by Alain Johannes, the EP features drum contributions from Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and ex-Queens Of The Stone Age sticksman Joey Castillo.

The guitarist, who launched the record late last year with a series of live dates across North America opening for The Struts, says he loves bringing his music to the fans.

Watt tells Red Bull: “It can be grueling in the early days, but every night we get on stage makes it all worth it. I live to connect with fans of real rock music and seeing them sing my lyrics means more to me than anything.”

Last month, Watt performed at the Sundance Film Festival as part of an all-star covers band backing Sting, and he made headlines playing with surviving Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore at the Ray Manzarek tribute in Los Angeles.

Andrew Watt Ghost In My Head EP tracklist