And the winner of the Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 is...

For the last 12 months, Louder has been working with image editing software Affinity Photo to find the best new rock photographers of 2020.

The competition ran throughout the year with a series of challenges – on live photography, crowd and venue Scenes, mobile phone photography, album art, promo shots, and black and white photography – with a winner for each.

We asked you to vote for the overall winner. And now we can reveal that the Affinity Photo New Rock Photographer 2020 is Dutch photographer Bert Treep, whose shot of Damian Wilson crowd-surfing impressed the judges and won the popular vote.

The winning shot (Image credit: Bert Treep)

Affinity's John Atkin commented: "Although the pandemic has had such a big impact, the judges were blown away by the quality of images submitted to the different categories. Let's hope we can all be back out there soon capturing more amazing music memories."

The shot was taken in September 2019 by at Arjen Lucassen's Into The Electric Castle Live at 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands. “The show was almost over and I was about to put my camera in the bag, when suddenly Damian Wilson jumped off the stage and started crowdsurfing from front to the end of the venue," Bert told us.

“The photo just shows the moment he lands on the public for the first time with a big smile on his face."

Congratulations to Bert who wins the following:

iPad Pro 11” + Apple Pencil + Affinity Photo for iPad

The opportunity to go on assignment with Louder/Classic Rock/Metal Hammer/Prog photographer Kevin Nixon (OR an online workshop with Kevin)

His picture published in our sister magazines (Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog)

Thank you to everyone who entered over the past year. For all the latest information on Affinity Photo, visit their website.