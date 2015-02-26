Anathema stream Fine Day remaster

Anathema have streamed the 2015 version of their fifth album A Fine Day To Exit.

Originally released in 2001 via Music For Nations, the remastered edition comes with additional track A Fine Day and an alternative tracklist.

It’s set for launch in a box set called Fine Days, accompanied by 1999’s Judgement and 2003’s A Natural Disaster. Individual CD and vinyl editions will also be on sale.

It’s one of a series of remasters set to appear via reactivated label Music For Nations. Its return was confirmed last week in a statement that said: “The label will be celebrating some of the most iconic records by some of the world’s most influential bands and signing new artists for the first time in over a decade. Music For Nations’ importance cannot be underestimated.”

Anathema guitarist Daniel Cavanagh said last week: I’m really happy that after all these years, the Music For Nations era of Anathema music is finally receiving the attention, respect and treatment it deserves.”

Upcoming releases include material from Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Paradise Lost and more.

Fine Days is released on April 13. Anathema – who launched 10th album Distant Satellites via Kscope last year – tour the UK with an acoustic set next month:

Mar 04: Leeds Minster

Mar 05: Exeter Cathedral

Mar 06: Winchester Cathedral

Mar 07: Liverpool Cathedral

Apr 16: London Shepherds Bush Empire – Resonance retrospective show