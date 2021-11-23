An unreasonably large flash mob has done a version of Green Day's Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

150 musicians have teamed up to perform a cover of Green Day's Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, lifted from the 2004 seminal album American Idiot.

Performed by flashmob Cityrocks in Romania, the army of musicians was comprised of numerous vocalists, guitarists, bassists and drummers of all ages, making for a colossal sound.

In previous performances, the group have covered Nirvana's Come As You Are and Metallica's Enter Sandman, among other classic hits.

The rendition follows a similar – albeit much larger – performance in 2015, where a flashmob of 1000 musicians covered Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly in an attempt to get the Dave Grohl-fronted group to play in Cesena, Italy. Following the event, the video of the performance went viral, and Foos agreed to play the gig.

In other news, Green Day recently shared the new track, Holy Toledo!, which is featured on the soundtrack of the new romantic comedy film, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, by Hannah Marks. The release follows on from the previously-released singles Pollyanna and Here Comes The Shock.

On December 10 they will additionally be releasing a BBC Sessions live album, consisting of all their Maida Vale sessions to date. So far, the punk trio have released a 1994 performance of Basket Case from the project.

Watch the Cityrocks' performance of Green Day's Boulevard Of Broken Dreams below: