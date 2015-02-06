Amplifier, Winter In Eden headline Foxrox fest

Amplifier and Winter In Eden have been confirmed as headliners for the Foxrox festival at The Musician, Leicester, on July 3-4.

They’re joined by HeKz, Karmamoi, hAND, Cloud Atlast, Halo Tora and Phase for the weekender.

Danfest organiser Danny Mayo is behind the event. He says: “Food will be available throughout both days. There’s ample parking and hotels nearby.”

Weekend tickets cost £35 in advance or £40 on the door, while Saturday day tickets are £25/28 and Saturday evening tickets are £15/18. They’re on sale now.

Mayo will unveil the bill for Danfest 5, which takes place on December 4-5, in the near future. Amplifier, who recently extended their upcoming UK tour, headline the Prog-sponsored stage at Desertfest in London on April 25.

Foxrox festival bill

**Friday, July 4: **Winter In Eden, Karmamoi, hAND

Saturday, July 5 afternoon: Cloud Atlas, Halo Tora, Phase

**Saturday, July 5 evening: **Amplifier, HeKz