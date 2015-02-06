Trending

Amplifier, Winter In Eden headline Foxrox fest

By News  

Danfest organiser confirms list of bands for Leicester event in July

null

Amplifier and Winter In Eden have been confirmed as headliners for the Foxrox festival at The Musician, Leicester, on July 3-4.

They’re joined by HeKz, Karmamoi, hAND, Cloud Atlast, Halo Tora and Phase for the weekender.

Danfest organiser Danny Mayo is behind the event. He says: “Food will be available throughout both days. There’s ample parking and hotels nearby.”

Weekend tickets cost £35 in advance or £40 on the door, while Saturday day tickets are £25/28 and Saturday evening tickets are £15/18. They’re on sale now.

Mayo will unveil the bill for Danfest 5, which takes place on December 4-5, in the near future. Amplifier, who recently extended their upcoming UK tour, headline the Prog-sponsored stage at Desertfest in London on April 25.

Foxrox festival bill

**Friday, July 4: **Winter In Eden, Karmamoi, hAND

Saturday, July 5 afternoon: Cloud Atlas, Halo Tora, Phase

**Saturday, July 5 evening: **Amplifier, HeKz