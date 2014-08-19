Amplifier's 8-bit Carpet ride

Amplifier have launched a video for the 8-bit version of new track Magic Carpet, taken from upcoming fifth album Mystoria.
The alternative take is available as a free instant download for those who pre-order the record, due on September 8 via Superball Music.
Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said of the record: “It doesn’t aspire to emulate any of its predecessors. We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”
They launch a European tour in October, which includes two UK dates alongside Kerbdog and others – one at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15, and the other at the Forum in London on November 16.
Tracklist
Magic Carpet
Black Rainbow
Named After Rocky
Cat’s Cradle
Bride
Open Up
OMG
The Meaning Of If
Crystal Mountain
Crystal Anthem