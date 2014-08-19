Amplifier's 8-bit Carpet ride

Amplifier have launched a video for the 8-bit version of new track Magic Carpet, taken from upcoming fifth album Mystoria.

The alternative take is available as a free instant download for those who pre-order the record, due on September 8 via Superball Music.

Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said of the record: “It doesn’t aspire to emulate any of its predecessors. We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”

They launch a European tour in October, which includes two UK dates alongside Kerbdog and others – one at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15, and the other at the Forum in London on November 16.

