Amorphis album is 'uptempo' & 'tense'

Amorphis have described upcoming album Under The Red Cloud as “uptempo” and “tense.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Circle is due for release on September 4 via Nuclear Blast. And frontman Tomi Joutsen says it offers a musical development from their last title.

He tells Metal Wani: “Some of the people who’ve heard this album said it’s more heavy. Vocal wise it’s a little bit heavier than Circle.

“We only have 10 songs so it makes the album really solid – every song is tense.”

Guitarist Esa Holopainen previously credited producer Jens Bogren for getting the most out of the band in the studio. He says: “It’s definitely much more uptempo than some of the previous albums. That’s one of the things Jens wanted us to do.”

He admits: “It felt a bit silly at first – but later it felt really natural. I’m really happy that he did it because there’s some catchy things there.”

Amorphis released a lyric promo for the track Death Of A King earlier this month and the album is available to pre-order. They head out on tour to promote the album next month and will support Nightwish in November and December.

Amorphis tour dates

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany Aug 07: Vagos Open Air, Portugal Aug 13: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany Aug 15: Hodonin Made Of Metal Festival, Czech Republic Aug 29: Moscow Metal Meeting, Russia Sep 19: Helsinki Radio Rock Risteily, Finland Sep 26: Oulu JaloTuska, Finland Oct 09: Lahti Finlandia-klubi, Finland Oct 16: Turku Logomo, Finland Oct 17: Kouvola House Of Rock, Finland Oct 22: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland Oct 23: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland Oct 24: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland Oct 30: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland Oct 31: Leppavirta Vesileppis Areena, Finland Nov 15: Stockholm Stora Arenan, Sweden Nov 16: Frederiksberg Falconer, Denmark Nov 17: Rostock Mau, Germany Nov 18: Hamburg O2 World, Germany Nov 19: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands Nov 20: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands Nov 21: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany Nov 22: Caen Le Cargo, France Nov 23: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France Nov 25: Paris Palais Omnisports de Paris Bercy, France Nov 26: Toulouse Le Zenith, France Nov 28: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland Nov 30: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland Dec 01: Munich Zenith, Germany Dec 02: Worgl Komma, Austria Dec 03: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany Dec 05: Nuremberg Arena, Germany Dec 06: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany Dec 07: Prague Tip Sport Arena, Czech Republic Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria Dec 10: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania Dec 12: Budapest Arena, Hungary Dec 13: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia Dec 14: Leipzig Arena, Germany Dec 15: Berlin Max Schmeling-Halle, Germany Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena Dec 20: Cologne Essigfarbrik, Germany