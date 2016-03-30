Amon Amarth in making of At Dawn's First Light clip

Amon Amarth have released a video from the set of their promo for At Dawn’s First Light.

The clip shows the making of the video, which features epic viking battles. At Dawn’s First Light is taken from the band’s upcoming album Jomsviking – which was issued on March 25 via Sony Music.

The promo is set in a Slavic settlement from the 9th century, with the band caught in the middle of the fight. The video features an appearance by the modern Viking warriors known as the Triglav Jomsborg East Storm who are led by fight director Igor Gorewicz.

Amon Amarth Jomsviking tracklist