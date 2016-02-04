American Head Charge stream World track

American Head Charge have made their track Let All The World Believe available to stream.

The song is taken from the Minnesota outfit’s fourth album Tango Umbrella.

The record was originally due out last year after a successful crowdfunding campaign, but the release date has been pushed back until March 25. It’ll be the follow-up to 2005’s The Feeding.

AHC bassist Chad Hanks previously said: “Sonically, Tango Umbrella feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding. It’s a logical progression for us, as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds, vocal styles, etc.

“It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it. We made the record we wanted to hear, and I feel like we definitely achieved that.“

Tango Umbrella can be pre-ordered on the Napalm Records official webstore.

American Head Charge Tango Umbrella tracklist