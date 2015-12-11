American Head Charge detail Tango Umbrella

American Head Charge have announced their next album will be released in the coming months.
Tango Umbrella will be the band’s first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding – and it’s out on March 25, 2016, via Napalm Records.
Bassist Chad Hanks says: “Tango Umbrella, sonically, feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding.
“It’s a logical progression for us as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds and vocal styles. It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it.
“We made the record we wanted to hear, and I feel like we definitely achieved that.”
American Head Charge will support Mushroomhead on their 15-date UK tour in March and April next year.
Tango Umbrella tracklist
- Let All The World Believe
- Drowning Under Everything
- Perfectionist
- Sacred
- I Will Have My Day
- A King Among Men
- Suffer Elegantly
- Antidote
- Prolific Catastrophe
- Down And Depraved
- When The Time Is Never Right