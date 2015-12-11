American Head Charge detail Tango Umbrella

American Head Charge have announced their next album will be released in the coming months.

Tango Umbrella will be the band’s first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding – and it’s out on March 25, 2016, via Napalm Records.

Bassist Chad Hanks says: “Tango Umbrella, sonically, feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding.

“It’s a logical progression for us as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds and vocal styles. It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it.

“We made the record we wanted to hear, and I feel like we definitely achieved that.”

American Head Charge will support Mushroomhead on their 15-date UK tour in March and April next year.

Tango Umbrella tracklist