American Head Charge detail Tango Umbrella

By Metal Hammer  

Band’s first full-length release since 2005’s The Feeding due in March

American Head Charge have announced their next album will be released in the coming months.

Tango Umbrella will be the band’s first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding – and it’s out on March 25, 2016, via Napalm Records.

Bassist Chad Hanks says: “Tango Umbrella, sonically, feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding.

“It’s a logical progression for us as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds and vocal styles. It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it.

“We made the record we wanted to hear, and I feel like we definitely achieved that.”

American Head Charge will support Mushroomhead on their 15-date UK tour in March and April next year.

Tango Umbrella tracklist

  1. Let All The World Believe
  2. Drowning Under Everything
  3. Perfectionist
  4. Sacred
  5. I Will Have My Day
  6. A King Among Men
  7. Suffer Elegantly
  8. Antidote
  9. Prolific Catastrophe
  10. Down And Depraved
  11. When The Time Is Never Right
