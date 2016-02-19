American Head Charge issue Perfectionist lyric vid

American Head Charge have unveiled a lyric video for their track Perfectionist.
The song is the second taken from their upcoming record Tango Umbrella, after they streamed Let All The World Believe earlier this month.
Tango Umbrella is due for release on March 28, and is the first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding.
American Head Charge will support Mushroomhead on their 15-date UK tour in March and April.
Bassist Chad Hanks says: “We are very excited to return to our strongest territory overseas, the UK, with our good friends in Mushroomhead. We look forward to coming back and there is more to come soon.”
Tango Umbrella can be pre-ordered via Napalm Records.
American Head Charge Tango Umbrella tracklist
- Let All The World Believe
- Drowning Under Everything
- Perfectionist
- Sacred
- I Will Have My Day
- A King Among Men
- Suffer Elegantly
- Antidote
- Prolific Catastrophe
- Down And Depraved
- When The Time Is Never Right
MUSHROOM HEAD/AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE UK TOUR 2016
Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy
Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation
Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand
Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni
Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms
Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory
Mar 27: Plymouth Hub
Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe
Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2
Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront
Apr 03: Reading Sub 89