American Head Charge issue Perfectionist lyric vid

American Head Charge have unveiled a lyric video for their track Perfectionist.

The song is the second taken from their upcoming record Tango Umbrella, after they streamed Let All The World Believe earlier this month.

Tango Umbrella is due for release on March 28, and is the first full-length album since 2005’s The Feeding.

American Head Charge will support Mushroomhead on their 15-date UK tour in March and April.

Bassist Chad Hanks says: “We are very excited to return to our strongest territory overseas, the UK, with our good friends in Mushroomhead. We look forward to coming back and there is more to come soon.”

Tango Umbrella can be pre-ordered via Napalm Records.

American Head Charge Tango Umbrella tracklist

Let All The World Believe Drowning Under Everything Perfectionist Sacred I Will Have My Day A King Among Men Suffer Elegantly Antidote Prolific Catastrophe Down And Depraved When The Time Is Never Right

MUSHROOM HEAD/AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE UK TOUR 2016

Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand

Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 27: Plymouth Hub

Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 03: Reading Sub 89