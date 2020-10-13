Raise hell with the best Prime Day guitar deals around, including Fender, Ibanez and Gibson discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here but if you're a guitar player, or a musician of any kind, you might be wondering where all the deals are at. Amazon don't do much for musicians and that's no bad thing: it's nice to leave some of the world's business to someone else, right?

Well the good news is that other sites – like Sweetwater, Musician's Friend, Guitar Center and more – have taken a leaf out of Amazon's book and have their own sales.

So we’ve collected some of the best and most unusual Prime Day guitar deals, both on Amazon and other music sites, from Les Pauls to crazy signature models.

Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature: now 25% off

Yup: it's a Ghost signature guitar, a collaboration between the design team at Hagstrom and Swedish pop-metal spooks Ghost. The Fantomen (Swedish for “The Phantom”) let's you make your own ghoulish noise. Use the coupon code rocktober to get 25% off, bringing the price down from $979 to $734. Available in Gloss White, Gloss Black and Tobacco Sunburst finishes.View Deal

Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green: now only $199.99

Guitar Center are offering this fantastic beginner electric guitar for under $200. With a lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck, the Squier Affinity Stratocaster is built for hours of comfortable practicing.View Deal

Ibanez RG450EXB: was $399.99 , now $249.99

Save $150 on this cool 80s metal guitar, boasting Ibanez Quantum pickups and a Floyd Rose tremolo system. Perfect for melting faces this Prime Day (and any other day, for that matter).View Deal

G&L Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy: 25% off!

I'm buying this guitar and forming a powerpop band that plays Raspberries classics in the style of the Ramones and calling them the Ramonesberries. That's the kind of dream a guitar like this inspires. A limited-edition single-cut with a beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, and humbucker/single-coil pairing, it's just $336.75 when you use the coupon code rocktober at checkout.View Deal

Get $50 off Fender's Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat

Because nothing says punk rock like an acoustic guitar, right? Those anarchists at Sweetwater have knocked $50 off this signature model from marble-mouthed Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong. Not only does it look cool, it comes with, a Fishman Presys III preamp system and guitar tuner, a Graph Tech Nubone saddle, gold hardware, Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design, and a whole lot more.View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin - $1,899 $1,599

What you don't want a blue power pop guitar, a toxic yellow shredder or a Rancid signature acoustic? Then go traditional with this none-more-rock Les Paul. A satin-finished, weight-relieved mahogany body with maple top, and Gibson Tradbucker pickups with coil-split, coil-tap and phase options. And it comes in a lot cheaper, too, with a $300 discount over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now $242

It's hard to get excited about black boxes, but this is the amp that everyone's talking about right now. Practice amps don't get more powerful than this: with 40 amp models, 30 effects and a host of smart tech under the hood, meaning you can jam to backing tracks, or have it teach you the chords to your favorite songs, or use one 10,000-plus tone presets, you're not going to get bored quickly. You can use it for bass and acoustic too! View Deal

