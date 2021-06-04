Amazingly, this Blink-182 vs David Bowie mash-up may be the best thing you'll hear today

David Bowie is one of the greatest musical artists who ever lived, a visionary, pioneering, shape-shifting maverick who put an indelible mark on rock ’n’ roll and left behind a catalogue to stand comparison with any musician post-Beatles.



Blink-182 sang about wanting to fuck a dog in the ass.

The point being made here, somewhat harshly, admittedly, is that when it comes to considering potential musical bedfellows, no-one, but no-one, would consider bracketing the San Diego frat-boy pop-punks with the innovative, boundary-defying English singer. No-one but YouTuber William Maranci, that is.

In one corner, we have Bowie’s timeless 1969 single Space Oddity, the singer’s first UK Number 1 single when re-released in 1975. In the opposite corner we have All The Small Things, the second single from the Californian punk trio’s breakthrough album Enema Of The State. And in the words of YouTuber bonecanoe86, this has no right to work as well as it does.

This is ground control to Major Tom (DeLonge). It’s unsettling, confusing and yet... kinda good?

The song appears as the closing track of Maranci’s album Meat Mountain, which is out now on Bandcamp.

Maranci is also, incidentally, the genius who gave the world this iconic Mariah Carey vs Metallica mash-up, and for that alone, he has our undying respect.