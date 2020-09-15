Alter Bridge to release new song, Last Rites, on Walk The Sky 2.0 EP

Having been forced to cancel their entire touring plans for 2020, Alter Bridge have taken advantage of their unexpected down time to write and record a new song during lockdown.



The track, Last Rites, will be released, alongside six live tracks, on a new EP, Walk The Sky 2.0, set for release on November 6 via Napalm Records. The live tracks have been selected from gigs the quartet played in January/February, pre-lockdown.

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky 2.0 tracklist

1. Last Rites

2. Wouldn’t You Rather (Live)

3. Pay No Mind (Live)

4. Native Son (Live)

5. Godspeed (Live)

6. In The Deep (Live)

7. Dying Light (Live)

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

In additional news, Alter Bridge are releasing a new single and video from their current Walk The Sky album. The video for Native Son, which has already racked up over five million streams worldwide to date, features a dark figure on a quest from rural farmland to a futuristic city.