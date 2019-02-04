Alter Bridge plot March studio return

Mark Tremonti says that he and his Alter Bridge bandmates are planning to return to the studio in March.

The guitarist was speaking with The Edge Rock Radio's Rockwell Anderson at the end of January onboard the ShipRocked cruise when he revealed the news.

When asked what was next for Alter Bridge, Tremonti replied: “We are going in the studio after this tour with Sevendust.

“We’re going to go into the studio in March and April and then after that, I go back on tour with Tremonti and then go back on tour with Alter Bridge this winter.”

The record when it does arrive will be Alter Bridge’s first album since 2016’s The Last Hero, with vocalist Myles Kennedy telling My Global Mind in November that he and Tremonti had “a whole bunch of ideas” for the new record.

He added: “It’s too early to tell what the vibe is just yet or what will make the cut. Mark and I tend to come up with a lot of ideas that we throw up against the wall to see what will stick.”

Alter Bridge released Live At The Royal Albert Hall in September last year, while Tremonti launched a live video for Throw Them To The Lions just last week.