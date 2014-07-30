Alt-Fest anger grows as fans call for news

Angry fans are demanding answers from bosses at crowdfunded Alt-Fest, which appears to have been cancelled at short notice.

Confusion continued today when as one source told TeamRock an announcement about the event was imminent, it emerged ticket agency Tangerine Fields has already contacted customers with the message: “Alt-Fest has been cancelled and an official statement is due out next week.”

Following more than 24 hours of silence, show bosses finally posted a message on the official Alt-Fest Facebook page, but did not confirm whether or not the show will go ahead.

The message, posted just before 8pm, reads: “We at Alt-Fest HQ would like to sincerely apologise for our silence over the last 24 hours. Currently we are working all hours to deal with some extremely challenging and stressful issues for Alt-Fest.

“We will be able to provide an official statement with full information before Monday and answer any questions you may have at that time. We want you to know that we have been doing everything we can to take the right steps for you – our fans, friends and customers. We assure you we only have your best interests at heart.”

Throughout today, fans flooded the Facebook page looking for answers, as acts including Cradle Of Filth, Marilyn Manson and Fields Of The Nephilim removed the event from their schedules.

Their anger was not eased by the Alt-Fest update, with many replying with messages criticising the delay.

Earlier, there was some sympathy for Alt-Fest organisers across social media, but many were angered at the lack of communication, with ticket holders fearing they won’t get a refund if the festival has indeed been cancelled.

Among the angry fans was Andy Edwards, who took to Facebook to write: “You’ve let almost a whole day pass without saying a word… disgraceful.” Steve Toye adds: “How about someone from the organisation steps up and is honest about what the hell is going on.”

Others looked ahead at the possible repercussions, with Christine Pease saying: “It’s giving any DIY, Kickstarter festival a bad name. Who is going to trust anything like this again?”

Among those offering support for the organisers is Ben Edwards, who says: “I think the organisers are decent and honest people, so this cancellation must be beyond their control. I suspect they’ve been unable to say anything for legal reasons. I was close to tears, but I think organisers will be just as upset as us.”

The event is due to take place on August 15-17 in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but since yesterday afternoon, bands involved with the festival have queued up to announced the event has indeed been cancelled, despite the lack of information from official sources.