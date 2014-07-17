Also Eden sign up Mr So & So keys man Rigler

Also Eden have confirmed Mr So & So keyboardist Andy Rigler as a permanent member of the band.

He takes over from Howard ‘H’ Sinclair, who asked to join the band after attending their last performance with original keyboardist Ian Hodson at HRH Prog last year.

Rigler is currently rehearsing for the band’s upcoming live shows, and vows: “We’re going to blow people’s socks off.”

Frontman Rich Harding says: “The band will always be indebted to Howard for dusting off his skills and contributing hugely to the completion of our album [Redacted] and the mini-tours that followed. But it’s time for H to return to his singer-songwriter roots, and, most importantly, his upcoming HAS-Retuned album The Light Broke In, on track for a September release.

“We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Andy, whose work we’ve admitted at close quarters on many occasions. He’s been working to add layers of hitherto unheard sophistication to the band’s live sound.”

Rigler will continue working with Mr So & So, and he’ll take on double duties when both bands appear at the Resonance Festival in Balham, London, on the weekend of August 1-3.

Mr So & So’s Dave Foster says: “It’s great that Andy’s now playing for Also Eden as well as us. He’s a genuinely nice guy and a great musician, and I’ve no doubt he’ll fit in seamlessly. Good luck, chaps!”