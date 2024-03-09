Also Eden, Hayley Griffiths and HeKz announced as headline acts for Danfest 13

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Leicester's Danfest will take place at The Musician Pub from November 22-24

Also Eden
(Image credit: Chris Walkden)

Also Eden, the Hayley Griffiths Band and HeKz have been announced as the headline acts for this year's Danfest, the event's 13th appearance. The annual prog festival will again takes place at The Musician pub in Leicester from November 22 - 24.

Also on the bill are rising prog stars EBB, 80s proggers Trilogy, Spriggan Mist, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Candacraig, Ruby Dawn, Tribe3 and more.

"Danfest 13 this year I've chosen acts that have mostly not appeared at the festival before," explains organiser Danny Mayo. "Just four of the thirteen make a welcome return to the line-up. Pre-sales from last year's event were very healthy plus it's nice to see many events back to some sort of normality since four years ago.'

The full running order for this year's event is:

Friday 22 (doors 18.30)

Hayley Griffiths Band
Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate 
Candacraig 

Saturday 23 (doors 12.30

Also Eden 
EBB 
Spriggan Mist
25 Yard Screamer
Garden Of Live Flowers

Sunday 24 (doors 12.30)

HeKz
Trilogy 
Ruby Dawn 
Tribe3
MonkeyTrial

Tickets are available from TicketWeb and the venue, priced at £70 advance weekend, Friday £20 advance, Saturday £35 advance and Sunday £35 advance.

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.