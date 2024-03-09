Also Eden, Hayley Griffiths and HeKz announced as headline acts for Danfest 13

Also Eden, the Hayley Griffiths Band and HeKz have been announced as the headline acts for this year's Danfest, the event's 13th appearance. The annual prog festival will again takes place at The Musician pub in Leicester from November 22 - 24.

Also on the bill are rising prog stars EBB, 80s proggers Trilogy, Spriggan Mist, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Candacraig, Ruby Dawn, Tribe3 and more.

"Danfest 13 this year I've chosen acts that have mostly not appeared at the festival before," explains organiser Danny Mayo. "Just four of the thirteen make a welcome return to the line-up. Pre-sales from last year's event were very healthy plus it's nice to see many events back to some sort of normality since four years ago.'

The full running order for this year's event is:

Friday 22 (doors 18.30)

Hayley Griffiths Band

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate

Candacraig

Saturday 23 (doors 12.30

Also Eden

EBB

Spriggan Mist

25 Yard Screamer

Garden Of Live Flowers

Sunday 24 (doors 12.30)

HeKz

Trilogy

Ruby Dawn

Tribe3

MonkeyTrial

Tickets are available from TicketWeb and the venue, priced at £70 advance weekend, Friday £20 advance, Saturday £35 advance and Sunday £35 advance.

Get tickets.