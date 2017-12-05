Ally Dickaty of The Virginmarys launches Christmas charity single

Ally Dickaty of The Virginmarys has released a video for his charity Christmas single titled Don’t Let Go.

The vocalist and guitarist has launched the track to raise money and awareness of homelessness, with proceeds from sales going to the Cold Nights charity.

The volunteer-led initiative assists homeless individuals in Manchester and provides 80 food parcels every week to those in need.

Dickaty tells Classic Rock: “I’ve done this because I want to feel I can make a difference, even if it’s small, just to put a positive message of love into the air at Christmas.

“Last year I did an eight-day tour across the UK and Ireland for local food banks, where I encouraged the Virginmarys fans to arrange their own show in their town, ticket admission being a bag of shopping and I would come and play and stay at fans’ houses. All the food went to the local food bank.”

Dickaty continues: “I wanted to try something different this year. I seem to have been given a life-long companion in depression and anxiety and I’ve seen how cruel the government handled/handles disability allowance, with thousands signed back into work who struggle to even leave the house. Something like this is all it takes.

“Many of my friends are threatened by the fear of homelessness and these are working people also – this is what it’s become in 2017.

“It is easier than it’s ever been to find yourself homeless – there been a 134% increase of people sleeping rough since 2010 and the government is doing nothing about it.

“I want to feel I can do something, or at the very least go down fighting.”

Don’t Let Go is free to download from The Virginmarys’ website, with Dickaty suggesting people donate £1 for the song. He’s also set up a MyDonate page dedicated to raising as much money as possible to help the charity.

