All That Remains reveal The Order Of Things

All That Remains will release their seventh studio album early next year, they’ve announced.

Titled The Order Of Things, it’s due for launch on February 24 via Razor & Tie. To mark the announcement, they issued a stream of album track No Knock on their website. Hear it below.

The band have been travelling between Massachusetts and Los Angeles to work on the album with producer Josh Wibur who’s previously worked with artists including Lamb Of God, Hatebreed and Gojira.

Frontman Philip Labonte recently revealed he thought their previous work A War You Cannot Win was one of their worst – but vowed The Order Of Things would be much better.

He said: “I think this record is far and away better than our last one. A War You Cannot Win had some of our biggest singles – I think, overall, the record sucked.

“Personally, I think we have a lot of songs that are better. We’ve got 12 songs and there’s probably four or five that are beginning-to-end singing. There’s some screaming worked into two or three.”

Further details about the album will be released in due course.