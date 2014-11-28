VIDEO: All aboard the Pretty Reckless tour bus

Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen has given TeamRock’s crack team of video stalkers a tour of the band’s tour bus.

The singer takes the nosy pair though the band’s bunk accommodation sector, before entering a lounge area where the band’s bass player Mark Damon gives the camera the finger. Then it’s back past the bunks and down some steps, where the viewer is given of brief glimpse of the vehicle’s toilet facilities.

Our whirlwind journey continues into the kitchen, where the band “eat and drink”, into a second lounge, where someone called Alie is writing notes. We don’t see the driver’s quarters because he’s asleep, which is a pity, and then our intrepid duo are finally shown the door.