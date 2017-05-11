Alice In Chains plan summer studio sessions

Alice In Chains are making plans to record what will be their sixth album, according to guitarist Jerry Cantrell.

Frontman William DuVall reported last year that they would turn their attention to the follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here following their run of shows with Guns N’ Roses.

He said: “We make a habit of starting pretty much with a clean slate every time we’ve gone in. That challenges you. We’ll have to see how it manifests this time.”

Now Cantrell has given further details on their 2017 plans.

He tells Good Celebrity: “We are just gearing up to make a record. We’ll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in.

“So it’ll be kind of fun – go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio.”

When asked if the material would still be grunge focused, Cantrell adds: “This is what we do. At this age, I can’t really do much else.

“We’re lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Listen to Alice In Chains covering Rush’s Tears

Alice In Chains: The Gospel According To Jerry Cantrell