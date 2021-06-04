Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell is in Dave Grohl’s LA studio with Greg Puciato

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell l is working once more with former The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato.

Earlier this week, Cantrell posted a photo of himself with Puciato and LA-based artist and musician Jesse Draxler (a regular Puciato collaborator) at Dave Grohl’s 606 Studio complex, where the former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman is working with producer Steve Evetts on his follow-up to 2020’s Child Soldier: Creator Of God.

Back in March, when announcing that he had completed work on his new, as-yet-untitled solo album, Cantrell posted a photo of himself and Puciato in a recording studio. Previously, in December 2019, Puciato shared the stage with AIC’s guitarist at the Pico Union Project in LA, singing on Alice In Chains classics such as Down In A Hole and Would?

A post shared by Jerry Cantrell (@jerrycantrell) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jerry Cantrell (@jerrycantrell) A photo posted by on

“Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it,” Cantrell wrote at the time. “What a crazy journey … always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon.”

There is no news as yet as to when Puciato’s second solo album will emerge.