Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell finishes work on new solo album

Alice In Chains’ guitarist Jerry Cantrell has finished working on his new solo album, his first full-length release since 2002’s Degradation Trip, and it features Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan.

The album’s completion was announced by Cantrell in an Instagram post on March 4, when he posted a photo of himself in the studio with Greg Puciato, producer Joe Barresi and engineer Paul Fig. Cantrell wrote: "Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it . What a crazy journey ... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon."

Cantrell mentioned this new album last year at the MusicCares Person Of The Year ceremony when speaking to PeopleTV:

“When I'm with Alice In Chains, I'm with Alice In Chains, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so if you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice In Chains, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too.”

Cantrell released his first solo album, Boggy Depot in 1998, and its follow-up Degradation Trip featured future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

The new album’s title and release date are yet to be confirmed.