Alice Cooper releases new single White Line Frankenstein featuring Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello

Alice Cooper has shared the new single White Line Frankenstein, lifted from his forthcoming album Road, which is scheduled to arrive on August 25 via earMUSIC.

White Line Frankenstein follows on from the recently-released track I'm Alice, and features Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello on guitar.

Driven by a hard-rocking riff and theatrical lyrics about living life freely on the road, the song later spins off into a face-melting guitar solo from Morello.

Speaking of the new release, Cooper says: "White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck.

"In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, White Line Frankenstein would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Of the upcoming new album, he states: “For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs", speaking of his longtime bandmembers Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss.

“I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Road will be purchasable in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Arriving alongside the release is a bonus DVD/Blu-ray that captures Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022.

Listen to White Line Frankenstein below: