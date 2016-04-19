Alice Cooper says Axl Rose has perfect voice for AC/DC

Alice Cooper says fans who will see AC/DC with Axl Rose have “the golden ticket” and believes the Guns N’ Roses man has “the perfect voice” for the job.

AC/DC confirmed Rose as the guest vocalist for their remaining world tour dates at the weekend, replacing Brian Johnson after he was ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf.

And while fans are split on the decision to appoint Rose, shock rocker Alice Cooper is excited by the prospect.

He tells Rolling Stone: “Whoever has tickets to that show has got the golden ticket, because who doesn’t want to see that? I just think that’s such a unique combination.

“At first I thought it was an April Fool’s thing. I went, ‘Oh, come on.’ Then I started thinking about it and said, ‘You know, his voice is absolutely perfect for that band. That might just work.’”

Meanwhile, Cooper has added a further 13 dates to his Spend The Night With Alice Cooper 2016 tour. The new dates can be viewed in bold in the list below.

Spend The Night With Alice Cooper Tour 2016

Apr 29: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort And Casino, MS

May 02: Nashville TPAC’s Jackson Hall, TN

May 04: Peoria Peoria Civic Center, IL

May 05: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

May 12: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

May 13: Wilkes-Barre FM Kirby Center, PA

May 14: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

May 15: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 17: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 21: Rama Entertainment Centre, ON

Jun 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jun 11: Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Ljubljana Hala Tovilo, Slovenia

Jun 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 16: Tel Aviv Bloomfield Arena, Israel

Jun 18: Stone Free Festival, UK

Jun 20: Tilburg 103 Poppodium, Netherlands

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Aug 06: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Aug 07: Louisville Palace, KY

Aug 09: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Aug 10: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Aug 17: New Orleans Saenger Theater, LA

Aug 20: Abilene Taylor County Coliseum, TX

Oct 09: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

Oct 11: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Oct 12: Regina Conexus Arts Centre, SK

Oct 13: Lethbridge ENMAX Centre, AB

Oct 15: Calgary Winsport Arena, AB

Oct 16: Penticton South Okanagan Event Center, BC

Oct 19: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Oct 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Oct 25: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV