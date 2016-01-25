Alice Cooper's guillotine up for auction

Original Alice Cooper band drummer Neil Smith is auctioning off memorabilia including a stunt guillotine used by the shock rocker on stage.

Also up for grabs is the mirrored 18-piece Premier drumkit Smith played on the Billion Dollar Babies tour.

The 68-year-old drummer, who played on albums including Killer, School’s Out and Love It To Death, was a member of the band from 1969 until 1974 and is a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee.

Clothing Smith wore onstage and for album covers and promo photoshoots during his stint with the five-piece Alice band is also up for auction.

Although involved in selling real estate since the 1980s, Smith has collaborated with former Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway and Albert Bouchard, ex of Blue Oyster Cult, plus BOC’s Buck Dharma, Uriah Heep veteran Ken Hensley, Plasmatics and others over the years.

He and Dunaway appeared on three tracks on Alice Cooper’s 2011 album Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

Smith is teaming up with Heritage Auctions for the event next month. See his website for more details.