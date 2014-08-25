Alice Cooper raises the dead

Alice Cooper will launch his new live recording Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken in October.

The performance was recorded at the German festival on August 3 and will be released via UDR.

The release will support the Wacken Foundation, a non-profit organisation which backs hard rock and heavy metal artists. One Euro from every copy sold will be donated to the foundation.

Cooper has recently completed work on a covers album featuring songs by The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, The Who and John Lennon. The album, which will also include a handful of new tracks, is expected in 2015.

Raise The Dead: Live From Wacken features 22 tracks and will be released on DVD, CD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

It launches in Europe on October 20 and in the US on October 21.