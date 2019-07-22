Alice Cooper poised to release new Breadcrumbs EP

Alice Cooper is to release a six-track EP later this year.

It’s titled Breadcrumbs and it'll launch on September 13 through earMUSIC and is said to be Cooper’s tribute "to the Garage Rock Heroes from his hometown Detroit City.”

It’ll include covers of Suzi Quatro’s Your Mamma Won’t Like Me, MC5’s Sister Anne and Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels track Devil With A Blue Dress On.

Breadcrumbs will be released on digital and streaming platforms and on 10-inch vinyl limited to 20,000 pressings. Each vinyl package will be individually numbered.

Speaking with Billboard earlier this year, Cooper revealed he would be recording the new material with producer Bob Ezrin and a number of Detroit musicians including drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek – with a full-length studio album to follow in 2020.

Cooper said: “There's a certain Detroit sound we're looking for. It's indefinable. There's a certain amount of R&B in it. There's a certain amount of Motown in it. But then you add the guitars and you add the attitude and it turns into Detroit rock.

“I feel like if we mine around with all Detroit players, we're gonna find that sound.”

Cooper is currently on the road across the US with Halestorm and Motionless In White. He’ll return to the UK in October with special guests The Stranglers and MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer.

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

Alice Cooper: Breadcrumbs

1. Detroit City 2020

2. Go Man Go

3. East Side Story

4. Your Mama Won’t Like Me

5. Devil With A Blue Dress On/Chains Of Love

6. Sister Anne