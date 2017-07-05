Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe recalls Spinal Tap moment

Airbourne vocalist and guitarist Joel O’Keeffe has recalled his Spinal Tap moment with the band.

The recent recipient of the Metal Hammer Dimebag Darrell Shredder award reveals that Airbourne almost missed a gig when they accidentally left the venue via the exit door as they were trying to find their way on to the stage.

O’Keefee tells Music Radar: “I don’t know what country we were in at the time, but we were about five or 10 minutes late to the stage because we ended up accidentally going out an exit door backstage and we couldn’t figure out how to get back.

“We ended up going back in through the ticket stalls with the guitars and we walked through the crowd and got back on the stage.

“We couldn’t work how to get to the stage from the backstage area – and they almost didn’t let us in. They were like, ‘Have you got tickets?’ I’m like, ‘We’re going to play a gig – we haven’t got guitars and no shirts on because we’re just into the high life!’

“But I think our guitar tech had his triple A and then they went, ‘Ah cool, no worries.’”

Back in April, Airbourne announced that guitarist Matt ‘Harri’ Harrison had joined the band after David Roads left to work in his family business.

Airbourne are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their upcoming live dates below.

Jul 06: El Viviero Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Herouville Saint Clair Beauregard Festival, France

Jul 09: Weert Bospop Festival, Netherlands

Jul 11: Argeles Les Deferlantes Festival, France

Jul 13: Aix Les Bains Musilac Festival, France

Jul 15: Lasko Beer & Flowers Festival, Slovenia

Aug 30: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Sep 01: Montevideo Music Box, Uruguay

Sep 02: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina

Sep 03: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Sep 05: Lima Mangos, Peru

Sep 07: Mexico City Circo Volodor, Mexico

Sep 27: Southsea Pyramids, UK

Sep 29: St petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Sep 30: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Oct 10: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 12: Leuven Depot, Belgium

Oct 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 15: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 17: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 23: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Oct 24: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 29: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Oct 31: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 02: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 03: Vienna Simm City Festsaal, Austria

Nov 04: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Nov 06: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Nov 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 10: Noth Wales Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

