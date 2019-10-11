Airbourne kick it into gear with new single Backseat Boogie

Airbourne have released a stream of their new single Backseat Boogie.

It’s the latest material taken from their upcoming studio album Boneshaker which is set to launch on October 25 through Spinefarm Records.

The Australian rockers previously shared the title track.

Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keeffe says: “The riff is one of those ones where producer Dave Cobb walked out and said, 'What are you playing there?’ I said, ‘It's this riff I had in Australia, it's got a bit of a vibe, I'm not sure.’

“He got behind the drums, picked up Ryan's drumsticks and said, ‘How does he play with these things? These things are baseball bats!’

“It was just really funny – and then Ryan jumped on the kit and we tracked it right then and there.”

Ryan O'Keeffe adds: "It all happened really fast. The band's lucky to have had a lot of time rehearsing together and playing together, but we tracked songs before we even thought we tracked them."

Airbourne are currently on tour across Europe and will play a sold out show in Gothenburg later tonight (October 11).

Airbourne: Boneshaker

1. Boneshaker

2. Burnout The Nitro

3. This Is Our City

4. Sex To Go

5. Backseat Boogie

6. Blood In The Water

7. She Gives Me Hell

8. Switchblade Angel

9. Weapon Of War

10. Rock ’N’ Roll For Life