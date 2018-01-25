Agrimonia stream new album Awaken in full

Melodic crust merchants Agrimonia are premiering their new album Awaken exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The band’s fourth full-length record is due for release on January 26 via Southern Lord Records.

Agrimonia say that the Awaken is their “most dynamic and vital” record to date, and is “the soundtrack to our existence.”

“I’m partial to 2nd track Astray,” guitarist Pontus tells Metal Hammer. “I love all the new songs but this one has a certain groove and feel that feels especially fresh to me.”

“A favourite song for me is The Sparrow,” adds vocalist Christina. “It’s probably the song with the lyrics I like the best, and want to evolve towards. I like using images to tell a story.”

Awaken is out January 26 via Southern Lord.

