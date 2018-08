Recently, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace visited the TeamRock studios to perform a unique, stripped-back version of Fuckmylife666, a song that originally appeared on the band's Transgender Dysphoria Blues album.

In October, the singer launched a series on AOL that chronicled her gender dysphoria, a condition where people experience significant discontent with their biological gender and the roles associated with it. Last week, Against Me! played at the Electric Ballroom in London.