Against Me Laura launches True Trans series

Against Me singer Laura Jane Grace has launched a new series chronicling her personal history and transgender journey.

The 10-part True Trans With Laura Jane Grace, available via AOL, opens with a look at the singer’s early years growing up in Florida while wrestling with an identity issue known as gender dysphoria – the feeling that one’s biological gender does not match how they feel inside.

She says: “My earliest memories are of gender dysphoria. I felt lost and at times like I couldn’t survive. It took until I was 31 to publicly come out as a transgender woman. Nothing has been the same since.”

Against Me released their sixth album, Transgender Dysphoria Blues, earlier this year. The project delivered a set of songs about a self-destructive girl stuck in a boy’s body, shedding more light on Grace’s own story.

In the fourth episode of the AOL series, the singer reveals: “Literally every single Against Me record has songs that was me dealing with my dysphoria. And at first, I really masked the lyrics and it wasn’t very direct.

“And then it almost became my subconscious pushing me forward to deal with it. And I didn’t intend to necessarily out myself, but it was just happening.”

Next month, Against Me will launch a seven-date UK tour in Bristol.

Nov 13 Bristol Bierkeller

Nov 14 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

Nov 15 Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 16 Leeds Beckett Students Union

Nov 17 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 18 Manchester Academy 2

Nov 19 London Electric Ballroom