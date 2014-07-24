AFI Havoc stars in punks/skins film

Davey Havoc is taking time out from fronting AFI to produce and star in a film.

The singer has launched a crowdfunding appeal for the project, entitled The Violent, for which he is a co-producer and a member of the cast.

The film is set in the 1990s and tells the story of a troubled teen who ends up on a path to destruction. It is based in the world of punks and skinheads, a culture that Havoc feels has not been adequately covered by cinema in recent years.

He says: “The Violent appealed to me because it was very, very genuine and I think it represents a culture that existed in the 90s that people are vastly unaware of if they weren’t part of that culture.

“And I think it is a great look into that world of punks and skins.”

Havoc has acted before, in the stage version of Green Day’s American Idiot. He and the team behind The Violent need help to fund the film and to raise interest among distributors.

