Aerosmith need united front says Hamilton

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton says the band need to agree on what kind of sound they hope to achieve before they can work on any new material.

The bassist is confident the veteran rockers will release a follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension, but insists they need to be unified in their musical direction.

He tells the Detroit Free Press: “I think the band needs to have a unified concept of what Aerosmith is to our fans. Without trying to pander and do market research, we need to get closer to understanding our history and the band that the world wants Aerosmith to be.

“I think it’s a combination of the stuff we did in the 70s when we really started learning the studio, like the Toys In The Attic album and the Rocks album, and then some from the later era of the band, when we did Pump and Permanent Vacation. I think those albums describe what this band is about musically.”

The disappointing response to Music From Another Dimension led drummer Joey Kramer to question whether it was worth recording a follow-up, but Hamilton says a good producer and a united front would help.

He adds: “One of the flaws about our band is we really need a coach. For Toys and Rocks we had Jack Douglas. He was a great leader and a coach. Then we had Bruce Fairbairn on Permanent Vacation and Pump.

“And he was a very strong leader character, like a coach on a sports team. We need that to do our best record. The thing is, you have to get everybody in the band to allow that to happen. Some people want to be the boss, and they want to say they did everything.”

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said last week the band could keep on touring rather than hit the studio so fans could continue to hear the tracks they know and love.