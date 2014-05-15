Aerosmith call off show over Turkey tragedy

Aerosmith called off their first-ever concert in Turkey last night as a mark of respect to the victims of the nation's worst-ever mining disaster.

Three days of official mourning have been declared after at least 282 workers died in an explosion near the city of Soma on Tuesday.

The mine remains ablaze, with more explosions threatened, and hopes are fading for the dozens of men and boys still unaccounted for.

Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler confirmed the band’s last-minute decision to abandon their show in Istanbul, saying: “I woke up this morning to the horrific news. My heartfelt prayers go out to those who have died, those who are still trapped and their families.

“We are holding the people of Turkey close to our hearts and respecting the three days of mourning for a saddened nation.”

Guitarist Joe Perry explained his first reaction to the news had been to phone his loved ones, adding: “Words can’t express the sorrow we feel.”

The band are midway through a European tour which sees them headlining the Download festival next month.